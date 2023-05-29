ATLANTIC – During Atlantic’s Memorial Day service on Monday, speaker Alan Cranston said the best way to honor those military members who have given their lives for the country is to share their stories.
featured
A Day to Remember
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic picks up first home win of season
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- PREP SOCCER: Trojans land Jensen, Grubbs on H-10 first team
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BOYS' GOLF TOURNAMENT: CAM's Jahde finishes fourth at state meet
- Rose Theater Celebrates 5th Anniversary
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic makes runs, goes to 4-0
- State and Regional Champions for Salute Gymnastics
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE GOLF MEET: Riverside's Brink in tie for 12th at state meet
- Iowa's Gary Barta announces retirement from AD position
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.