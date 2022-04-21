ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday morning to vacate a portion of 140th Street.
Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman said the portion vacated would be the east half of the street. During discussion, it was noted the street turns into a dirt road, and there was a bridge on it that was closed and removed because it was falling apart.
John and Bev Johnson, who live near the street, attended the public hearing, and said they attended just to see the plan for it. There were no other comments.
In other business, the board approved an official notice from the Adair County Weed Commissioner telling landowners what weeds they are expected to spray, cut or burn, and if not, county officials could do so and bill the landowner.