ATLANTIC – Cass Health and its affiliate organizations have released their scholarship applications for the upcoming school year.
2022 Scholarships
• Cass Health offers a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student who is enrolled or accepted into a nursing program. Deadline is April 1, 2022.
• Cass Health offers a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student pursuing a degree in a health-related career. Deadline is April 1, 2022.
• Cass Health Auxiliary provides two $1000 scholarships for students pursuing a health-related career. Deadline is April 1, 2022
• Cass Health Foundation offers $10,000 in scholarships to students who are enrolled and have been accepted into a nursing or medical doctor educational program. The scholarships were established by a bequest from Louie and Elsie Hansen. Deadline is April 1, 2022.
Applications are available on casshealth.org/scholarships, and can be turned in to the Marketing and Communications Department by the respective deadlines listed above. For more information, contact Kat Niemann, Marketing & Communications Specialist, at 712-250-8022 or nieka@casshealth.org.