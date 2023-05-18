Atlantic School District Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) Coordinator Ed Den Beste has been hired as the new new PK-8 Principal for Adair-Casey Elementary and AC/GC Junior High, according to AC/GC school officials.
featured
Den Beste hired as AC/GC PK-8 principal
Jennifer Nichols
