CASS COUNTY – Morgan Will, Haidyn Suhr and Brooklyn Steffen received the Overall Market Animal awards during the Grand Champion Beef Selection at the Cass County Fair Monday night.
Will received the Grand Champion Overall Market Animal Award and the Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer Award, and Suhr received the Reserve Champion Overall Market Animal Award and the Reserve Champion 4-H Market Steer. Brooklyn Steffens received the Overall FFA Market Animal Award as well as the Grand Champion FFA Market Steer Award.
Graham Hagen also received several awards including the Reserve Champion Overall FFA Market Animal Award, the Reserve Champion FFA Market Steer Award and the Grand Champion FFA Market Heifer Award. Jake Wailes received the Grand Champion 4-H Market Heifer Award, Holden DeVore received the Reserve Champion 4-H Market Heifer Award and Miraylie Stuart received the Reserve Champion FFA Market Heifer Award.
Watch for photos of more winners from the beef show in future editions of the Atlantic News Telegraph.