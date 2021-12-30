ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday using American Rescue Act funds for a variety of projects including new restrooms for parks and a new heating system for the historical society.
The county is expected to receive $1.38 million in federal funds designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman requested $295,000 for rock for roads and 10 other areas in parks or wildlife areas, and Adair County Conservation Director Dominic Johnson requested $125,000 to replace restrooms in the parks. Board members specifically mentioned the need for a new restroom and shower area in the south part of Morman Trail Park, since one was replaced on the north side of the park, and members received positive comments about adding it. Historical Society members requested $45,000 to improve their geothermal system at the museum, and public health officials asked for $24,000 for equipment, supplies, salaries and benefits. Berg said officials with the fairboard did not request a specific amount, but asked if funds were available, and the board offered them $52,000.
The board also approved an agreement to digitize county records, however, the cost to do so increased approximately $1,800 since the board agreed to go ahead with the project. The board had already approved using $142,385 of American Rescue Act Funds to digitize county records in the auditor’s, recorder’s and engineer’s offices,
Berg said the county received a price to digitize the records in October, so there was a possibility that price could change before the board made a decision.
“(The cost) went up about 3 to 4 percent,” Berg said, explaining the increase would be $1,860.
Board member Jodie Hoadley said the project needed to be done, and made the motion to go ahead and approve the agreement with the increased cost.