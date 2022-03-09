Former IGHSAU Executive Secretary Dr. E. Wayne Cooley is among the 2022 inductees into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame.
Cooley is among 12 honorees that will be inducted July 1 at the 39th induction ceremony of the National High School Hall of Fame, which will take place at the NFHS Summer Meeting in San Antonio, Texas.
The NFHS, in a statement, honored Cooley accordingly:
"In a year in which the 50th anniversary of Title IX is being celebrated, E. Wayne Cooley had already established athletic programs for girls in Iowa long before the 1972 law in his position as executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).
"Cooley was executive director of the IGHSAU from 1954 to his retirement in 2002, serving the only organization dedicated solely to girls athletics for 48 years. During that time, Cooley expanded girls programs from one sport (basketball) to 10, with all 10 sports being offered before the implementation of Title IX in 1972.
"Cooley oversaw the transition of the storied six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa to the five-player game, offering championships in both sports from 1985 to 1994. Cooley’s involvement in the Drake Relays led to his involvement in the United States Track and Field Federation (USTFF). He served two terms as president of the USTFF and was selected by NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers to broker a peace agreement between the USTFF (now USA Track and Field) and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) for control of amateur track and field. The two groups merged into The Athletics Congress."
Cooley is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and was a long-standing member of the Drake Relays Executive Committee. A native of Coon Rapids, he passed away in 2013 at the age of 90.