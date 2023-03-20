Roadwork

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

CRESTON – Drivers on Iowa 92 between Lyman and Griswold will need to plan on following a detour route so construction crews can replace a bridge on the roadway. Beginning on Monday, March 27 to Thursday, Aug. 31, weather permitting, drivers will follow a marked detour route using U.S. 71, Cass County Road G-43, Cass County Road M-56, and Iowa 48. Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed...

