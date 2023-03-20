CRESTON – Drivers on Iowa 92 between Lyman and Griswold will need to plan on following a detour route so construction crews can replace a bridge on the roadway. Beginning on Monday, March 27 to Thursday, Aug. 31, weather permitting, drivers will follow a marked detour route using U.S. 71, Cass County Road G-43, Cass County Road M-56, and Iowa 48. Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed...
Temporary closure of the Iowa 92 bridge between Lyman and Griswold begins Monday, March 27
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
