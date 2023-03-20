Bridgewater Farm

Bridgewater Farm will be selling fresh spinach and other premium organic produce at Spring Celebration Market April 6.

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park’s Spring Celebration Market is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th Street, Atlantic, IA 50022). Over 20 vendors are scheduled to attend the holiday farmers market. Spring Celebration Market is held the Thursday before Easter, so shoppers can pick up Easter dinner and Easter basket goodies and farmers market favorites such as premium local produce, meats, jams, desserts and baked goods, candles, crafts, art, jewelry, and bath and body products.

Tags