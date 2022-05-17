CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday a request from the Anita Fire Department for $65,000 in new equipment.
Last week the department sent a letter to the county requesting the board consider using COVID relief funding to purchase two Lifepak 15’s that monitor EKG and CO2 levels in patients as well as one “stair-chair.”
“The equipment we are requesting is critical to aid in the fight against Covid 19 and help save lives in our county now and in the future,” department officials say in the letter.
Department officials say that, due to COVID, the department was not able to hold its usual fund-raisers and the department's current equipment was aging and not adequate to handle a growing need.
“Covid 19 puts an additional strain on Anita Fire Dept. and our equipment. There is an urgent need for additional equipment and to replace aged equipment that is far past serviceable life. On average over the last three years, we had approximately 100 calls for service per year. However, we have seen several people moving to the area, and our call volume has been increasing in 2020 and into 2021.”
The board tabled that request until it could meet with department representatives in person to explain the requests and insure they exhausted all other funding possibilities.
“I don’t want people saying ‘ok they got $65,000 so now we lets have a $65,000 shopping spree,’” Supervisor Steve Green said. “We don’t want shopping lists coming in, we want to fill needs that can’t otherwise be filled.”
The two Lifepaks are estimated to cost $60,000 and the Stair Chair another $5,000 which would be used to help move COVID 19 patients down stairs which are often too narrow for a cot to maneuver.
The board unanimously approved the purchase.