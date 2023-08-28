CASS COUNTY – Those interested in filling for seats for city councils or school board for this year's upcoming election can start filling with Sept. 21 being the last day to file.
Nomination papers may be circulated prior to first date for filing as well as during the filing period. Nomination papers and candidate information are available at the office of the county auditor and from the secretary of state:www.sos.iowa.gov
City seats that will appear on the ballot are as follows: Anita: Council Member- two positions and Mayor; Atlantic: City Council At Large, Atlantic 1st Ward Council Member, Atlantic 2nd Ward Council Member, Atlantic 3rd Ward Council Member, Atlantic 4th Ward Council Member, Park & Recreation Board-2 positions and Park & Recreation Board-Vacancy Position; Cumberland: Council Member-two positions and Mayor; Griswold: Council Member-three positions; Lewis: Council Member- three positions and Mayor; Marne: Council Member- three positions and Mayor; Massena: Council Member- three positions and Mayor; and
Wiota: City Council- two positions and Mayor.
The school positions to appear on the ballot for the 2023 are as follows: Atlantic School District- Board Member At Large-three positions; CAM School District: Board Member North District and Board Member South District; Griswold School District: Board Member-At Large, Board Member District 1 and Board Member District 2
Signature requirements for city seats are as follows: For the City of Atlantic: Council At Large Position-21 signatures, Wards 1-2-3-4 Positions-10 signatures, and Park & Recreation Board-25 signatures. All other cities in the county require 10 signatures for each position
Signature requirements for School Districts are as follows: Atlantic School District Positions- 50 signatures; CAM School District Positions- 20 signatures; Griswold School District At Large Position- 16 Signatures, Griswold School District Director 1- 10 signatures and Griswold School District Director 2- 10 signatures
For more information contact the Cass County Auditor’s Office at 712-243-4570 or email to auditor@casscoia.us.