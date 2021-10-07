CASS COUNTY – A public hearing on whether to replace a bridge with box culvert, and vacate the road at the intersection of 570th Street and I-80 will be held during the Cass County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Oct. 29.
Iowa DOT representatives said the bridge was next on a list to be remodeled or replaced, and last year they created an incentive program in which counties could receive bridge funding if a bridge was replaced with a box culvert. For this particular project, Cass County could receive $1.5 million.
“This particular bridge is due for maintenance activity or due for a replacement,” IDOT Representative Scott Schram explained. “We are fully prepared to replace the bridge, but this is an opportunity that we don’t get very often (so we wanted to make the offer).”
Schram said the county could save approximately $3 to $4 million if they switched from a bridge to a box culvert because they wouldn’t have to do the same level of maintenance.
Board Member Steve Green said residents who own land in the area have raised concerns about the change because they would have to travel further to reach their land for farm work, and residents living in the area were concerned if the road was vacated, they would lose an additional way to exit their property. IDOT Representative Scott Suhr said a study back in 2016 showed an average 15 vehicles a day used the road.
The board agreed to have a public hearing to allow residents to voice their comments on the proposal, and then determine how the board should move forward.