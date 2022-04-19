CASS COUNTY – The judge in the case of Allison Dorsey is considering a change of venue, according to Cass County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas due to publicity about the case.
A decision hasn’t been made, but Strazdas said that since the judge in this case is known for making quick decisions, it could be made at any time.
“She’s taken (the change of vendor request) under advisement,” Strazsas said. “She’s normally pretty quick to get decisions out so I’m sure will do that as quickly as she can.”
Dorsey was charged after a child in her care on Oct. 7, 2019 was unresponsive, had difficulties breathing and went limp. CPR was administered, but the child died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Neb. The State charged Dorsey with First Degree Murder and Child Endangerment resulting in death. However, a trial for Dorsey in November ended in a mistrial.
A second trial date was originally set for January, but moved to June, and is currently scheduled for June 20 in Cass County.