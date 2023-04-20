Council recognizes city administrator

The Atlantic City Council recognized City Administrator John Lund for his work for the city, especially the recent work on the city’s 2024 budget. Lund was surprised with the Gold Star Award during the council meeting Wednesday night by Mayor Grace Garrett and Council member Dana Halder.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic dominates Lo-Ma, 3rd at own tourney
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys' shuttle hurdle relay punches Drake ticket
- PREP FOOTBALL: Area football schedules announced for 23-24 district cycle
- Community Luncheon for Pacific Islander Community held in March
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Tennis, soccer meets planned for Atlantic
- PREP TRACK: Good performances at Eagle Relays
- Ernst, Feenstra hold roundtable on Farm Bill
- Audubon City Council to hold public hearing on rezoning property
- IWCC Offers Youth Summer Camps in June and July
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.