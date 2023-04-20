Council recognizes city administrator

City Administrator John Lund (left) was surprised with an award from the council presented by Council member Dana Halder and Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett. 

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Atlantic City Council recognized City Administrator John Lund for his work for the city, especially the recent work on the city’s 2024 budget. Lund was surprised with the Gold Star Award during the council meeting Wednesday night by Mayor Grace Garrett and Council member Dana Halder.

