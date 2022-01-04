Happy New Year everyone! Here's to a blessed, healthy and happy year... filled with hopeful days and good times spent with family and friends, either a round your kitchen table or out at your favorite restaurant.
Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, your "personal" Chef. As we enter the cold Winter Season together I will be sharing hearty and healthy dishes that will warm your soul and fill your belly.
This week's recipe is a little decadent and is a throwback to my earliest days learning and "earning my stripes" in the kitchen at Theo's Restaurant in Sioux Falls, SD.
Remember it's still OK to cook with real butter and cream... Just not every day. So put your diet journal aside and let's just have a little fun in the kitchen together as we make a divine soup that will make your taste buds very happy!
Shrimp Bisque:
You will need:
2 lbs Peeled and deveined Shrimp
3 jars seedless Italian Plum tomatoes
1 Pint Heavy whipping cream
1 jar seafood stock
1 stick Kerrygold Irish Butter
1 finely minced shallot
2 oz finely minced Fresh Dill
2 oz finely minced Fresh Basil
2 oz finely minced Italian flat leaf Parsley
1 tablespoon Kosher Salt
1 teaspoon finely ground white pepper
Dash of Cayenne Pepper
Three tablespoons of fresh lemon zest
A) In a large Soup pot saute shallots with 1/2 stick olive oil. Puree tomatoes to creamy soup consistently and add your stock and salt and pepper and cayenne.
B) Slice each shrimp into five equal portions and add to pot with remaining butter, lemon zest, cream and fresh herbs.
C) Bring to gentle boil then reduce to simmer for fifteen minutes. Serve in small bowls with fresh french baguette and additional room temperature Irish Butter. Enjoy!
Chef Jamie's creations are original recipes from his parents and grandparents and or original recipes from his time cooking for various celebrities including the Rock Band "KISS" and "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band. He has served as an Executive Chef for over 20 years and is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home.
If you have any questions or recipe requests for the Chef please write care of this publication (email at atlanticnewstelegraph@gmail.com, or by mail at Atlantic News Telegraph PO Box 230, 410 Walnut Street Atlantic, Iowa 50022) and address your questions by saying "Hey Chef!" and Chef Jamie will happily answer your inquiries.