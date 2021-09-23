ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday that the city will be spending more money for a fireworks show next year, but will not be contracting with a local company to put on the show.
In July, responding to widespread complaints about the length and quality of this year’s fireworks display, the city’s Personnel and Finance committee discussed the possibility of hiring a local company to put on the show.
Two local residents submitted bids for the project, Willy's Fireworks and Atlantic resident Dan Vargason. Both bids included the $6,000 amount the city has traditionally spent on the show and offered to put on shows anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes.
This year’s show was estimated to last only between 11 to 15 minutes and the company responsible had offered to put on a free show this year.
But city officials rejected that idea previously and on Wednesday, citing the fact that neither of the local bidders were licensed to shoot the larger class b fireworks - city officials decided to go instead with a professional company - Viking Pyrotechnics, Inc., out of Shannon City, Iowa.
In addition the Council agreed to increase the amount spent for the show from $6,000 to $10,000 for a 20 minute show.