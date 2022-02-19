ATLANTIC – The Jack and Jill Preschool has reached a milestone — its 67th anniversary.
The school started back in 1955 with “eight students and one enthusiatic teacher in a small apartment on Poplar Street,” according to the history of the school. “Mary Anderson left her position as a public school teacher at Jackson Elementary to pursue her dream of establishing a preschool. At that time, preschool education was uncommon and Mary worked hard to recruit her initial class of 3-5 year olds.”
“In the fall of 1955, Mary and Bob purchased a large house on three lots on Waddell Drive,” according to the history. “Much of the main floor of the house was used for the school. An additional room was built next to the kitchen for the school. This ‘nursery school room’ and the kitchen became the main classroom areas. A four season porch was used for recess during the cold months and the large backyard was turned into a playground with a slide, merry-go-round, swings and tree house with a secret trap door.”
“A day at nursery school consisted of time for free play including the play kitchen, toys, puzzles, and playdough,” according to the history.
“There was an an art project, storytime, snack time and rest period. The day finished up with large muscle activities. Many of Mary’s students remember the field trips to Fletcher Nichols’ farm, the dog who climbed a tree, the fire station and chick hatchery. Throughout the year, she involved parents in special activities, including a night where students and their father built rocket ships out of refrigerator boxes. Holidays were special too. Children wore their costumes on Halloween. At Christmas time, Santa visited the nursery school with a gift for each child. In the spring, the Easter Bunny hid baskets in the yard. Each school year closed with a picnic at Sunnyside Park.”
Mary operated the school for 35 years until retiring in 1990. Sue Hunt, who taught at the school starting in 1983, purchased it and moved it to the First Church of Christ in 1990. Then later she moved it to the Methodist Church parsonage.
In 1997, the school was purchased by Mary Jo Robinson and Karen Blake, and a year later it was purchased by officials from the Atlantic YMCA. Leslie Haynes took over as the teacher and director of the school. In 2004, it moved to the 1100 Maple Street location.
Haynes believes the preschool’s longevity comes from a good foundation that Mary Anderson created. Haynes said Anderson based her teaching on children being able to learn skills they would need later in life by playing.
“Mary built it on a foundation of play, and play is children’s work,” she said. “Play is learning.”
Dan Haynes, director of the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, said he thinks the preschool has been around so long because of quality teachers who thought preschool was important to help children get ready for kindergarten and beyond.
“I think the quality instructors and teacher is what’s really made this last this long,” Dan said. “We were doing preschool school (before others were doing it and realizing the importance of it).”
The preschool also participates in the state’s Quality Rating System, which determines things like staff getting continuing education and license requirements are up to date, and rates preschools on a one to five scale. Jack and Jill has had a five star rating since 2013.
Staff plans to hold a “Be Our Guest” Registration Day on April 1 (not an April Fool’s Day joke, Haynes insists) for parents to sign up their child for preschool. Classes are available for 3 and 4 year-old children, and classes for 3-year-olds are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3 p.m. Classes for 4-year-olds are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:10 to 3:30 p.m. or on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:10 to 11:30 a.m.
There is no cost for classes for 4-year-olds, and classes for 3-year-olds cost $90 per month. There are grants available for families who qualify on a first come, first served basis.
Parents who want more information, a tour of the preschool or want to register before April 1 can call the Nishna Valley Family YMCA at 243-3934 or stop by at 1100 Maple Street.