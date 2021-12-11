There is no containing the tangible joy that fills the presence around Steele McLaren. According to the English Dictionary, the definition of ‘happy’ is: feeling or showing pleasure or contentment; and the definition of ‘joy’ is: a feeling of great pleasure and happiness. Those definitions don’t differ much in words, but in my opinion they differ greatly in terms of heart and actions.
Happiness so often seems to be situational. Often times a fleeting feeling of contentment for the moment, situation, or even season we are in. But joy, I believe joy is one of those decision-based emotions that come from deeper in the heart, head, and soul. One of those deeply embedded character traits that cannot be altered based on the external circumstances from the day to day we all encounter.
I am not sure there is a greater picture of decision-based Joy, than sitting and listening to Steele McLaren speak about, well, anything.
The factual, physical, and emotional details of Steele’s journey this past year are truly astounding. I mentioned last week that Steele and his family have been so gracious to share with us, through his Facebook Page, the journey from the night of the accident, forward. But what about those moments that were behind closed doors? The hit-your-knees in prayer until there are no more tears and no more words, kinda nights?
As Steele arrived at UNMC, the night of his accident, a team of doctors and nurses rushed to his care. There was great debate on whether they would even perform the brain surgery that could potentially save his life. Steele was sedated and intubated at this point.
After hearing hours of Steele and his family talk about his journey, I believe what happens next is truly a pivotal moment. This is where I believe, deep down, Steele’s spirit decided he was in this fight. Because what happens next starts a consistent thread of what nature and science call fight or flight - and Steele is all fight, all the time.
In this miracle moment, as he lay on a bed in the UNMC ER, Steele starts breathing over the ventilator, showing signs of life. Which makes no actual scientific sense, since his CT scans were showing that the ventricles in his brain had no activity, and in order to be alive those need to be ‘breathing’, as they call it. But mind that not, because it won’t be for another month until the CT scans show what we already knew - that Steele McLaren is very very much alive.
In a surgery we’ve heard described as a hail-mary, the ever-loved Dr. Surdel takes Steele back and the waiting begins. Steele makes it through that surgery and into recovery where ‘Strong as Steele’ becomes so much more than a rally-cry catchphrase.
So what sustained Steele in those early days? How is he still here with us, when medically and scientifically there is no explanation. I think you know Steele’s answer. It would be awfully hard for me to disagree based on my own personal beliefs as well as the dozens of miracles I heard about while talking with Steele.
The first time Steele encountered God was waking up from his coma. As I mentioned last week, when God asks you, “Can you get up?!”, you go ahead and get up. During this first encounter with God, Steele remarks that God was wearing a green robe. His second encounter - God standing in the front right section of Church - watching the congregation worship. With conviction and certainly Steele recalls his encounters and that they have absolutely shaped every moment in his life, after them.
Dr. Surdel took a look at Steele in the UNMC ER and something in him decided the hail-mary was worth it. Some type of prompting in him pushed him to rush Steele to surgery. That same prompting guided him to go outside of standard protocol in regards to the techniques and practices surrounding brain surgery. Looking back, Steele and his entire family know without a doubt, Dr. Surdel and God sustained his life that night. A partnership forged in the wee hours of the night between the two of them, that has paved the way forward. I’m not sure about you, but God seemed to have been working quite mightily through Dr. Surdel, and just maybe that face of God Steele Saw, was shown through Dr. Surdel, as a confirmation to Steele that indeed - his journey is just beginning.
As his first few days of recovery progress, Steele is moved from being cared for by the surgery team to the trauma team. Day 10 rolls around and he develops a brain bleed. The Trauma Doctor and his team rush in to assess the situation and determine that Steele is not going to make it. It is the middle of the night at this point, and the room, as you can imagine, is in a heightened state of panic and emotion. The doctor determines this is the end of the road for Steele. He instructs his team to call the organ donation center and get a team on standby. Beside themselves, Steele’s family feels at a complete loss, in more weighted ways than that word can hold. But we are in the middle of a miracle, remember?
In that true God-Surdel partnership fashion, in walks Dr. Surdel. It’s 4:30 am and not one time prior to this day had he arrived at the hospital before 6:00am. But here he was. At the very moment Steele needed another spirit-filled miracle, in walks Dr. Surdel, with God by his side. The organ donation team was canceled and from that day forward Steele would remain under the care of Dr. Surdel and the surgical team.
Steele would spend 65 days at UNMC before being released to Madonna. Upon arrival at Madonna, the staff asked Jess and Dustin what their goals for Steele were. It was the first time someone had really asked what the goals were, beyond keeping Steele alive. Up to that point, that was the goal. As the intake nurse talked with Dustin and Jess, Dustin stated his goal was for Steele to live on his own and be employable. Madonna told Dustin he needed to begin thinking about more realistic goals.
But on that day, what Steele would begin to show Madonna was that there aren’t limitations on miracles, and he was already living right smack in the middle of one, and he had no intention of stopping anytime soon.
85 days after arriving at Madonna, Steele and his family loaded themselves in their van and began the trek home, to their hometown, where many had lined the streets anxiously awaiting his return. To look back and know now that this is the first memory Steele has retained from his accident, is incredible. Well, minus that whole God waking him up business. But then, how does one remember that awake-from-the-coma moment and then nothing else until your trip home? I guess those kinda memories are tucked straight into the heart, more than the head.
Since Steele’s journey home from Madonna he has continued with extensive therapy. Each day involves one of the 4 different therapeutic practices Steels is involved in. Something Steele and his family learned as they worked through the programs medically available to them at Madonna, was the medical community has only come so far in terms of traumatic brain injury recovery. It was recommended to them that they look beyond the medical community. Experts felt in order to maximize the recovery and healing for Steele overall, they would need to explore some new - alternative treatment options. I think it’s safe to say that the treatment methods chosen are very much working!
So what comes next for Steele McLaren? Well, in January he will return to his job at Lindeman Tractor, where he in fact is very much employable! When asked about how he felt knowing he could return to work, I almost had a hard time hearing what he said since the smile on his face said more than the words that were spoken. His love for Ag came oozing out and he talked about how excited he is to be going back to a place he loves, and how he hopes everyone will wear name tags because he is still working on remembering people’s names. Steele will attend DMACC in the fall where he will have a roommate and will attend classes majoring in Ag Business. After completing that program, he hopes to gain employment selling tractors.
Steele, when you head to DMACC this fall, don’t forget the importance of coming home. Because we will be here for you, cheering, praying, and watching you continue to crush your goals.
If you want to debate the realness of God or miracles, or the fact that Steele saw God, he boldly told me, “I will not back down from that debate!” So by all means, go for it. But I feel the need to warn you. Steele’s smile is contagious, his joy infectious, and the spirit inside of him - you won’t be able to ignore. So if we are placing bets, my money is on Him!
In a few years, I hope to need a tractor for our little hobby farm. I can’t wait to walk into Lindeman Tractor and shake hands yet again with Steele McLaren. I can’t wait to learn about all that’s unfolded since our time together. To hear him talk about the house he bought here in his hometown, and the baby on the way for him and his family, and how he crushed those classes at DMACC. And as we talk I am confident that the same decision-based Joy will still be filling the atmosphere around Steele, because it’s who he is. It’s a part of him now. All because Steele dug-deep and accepted the call from God to stay in this fight, and walk out the miracle unfolding. God used humans-on earth to walk out the miracle that is Steele McLaren. And for that, I sure am thankful.
Steele, the calling on your life is real and powerful, and what a dream it is that we as a community get a front row seat!
Until Next Week,
Mallory