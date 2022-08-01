First Church of Christ

Ambassadors Pictured: (Left to Right) Elaine Otte, Jim Kickland, Bill Saluk, Alden Harriman, Graydon Schmidt, Anne Quist, Donnie Drennan, Jeremy Butler, Krysta Hanson, Dolly Bergmann, Dr.Keith Leonard, Daniel Langley, Colt Doherty, Jami Gates, Ray Paullin, Leah Muhlbaur, Kennedy Freund, Kathie Hockenberry, Kelsey Beschorner.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by First Church of Christ on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. The Ambassadors were introduced to new staff and heard about the programs and goals for the church.

Trending Food Videos