ATLANTIC — Only minor changes are expected to the county’s supervisors wards after the County Board of Supervisors reviewed a preliminary redistricting plan Tuesday morning.
According to officials, “small” adjustments are expected in the Massena township, though not the city itself, to account for shifts in population.
Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman told the board that state law requires wards to be as equal as possible — with the number determined by taking the county population — according to the most recent census — and dividing it by the five supervisor districts.
Using that calculation wards are required to contain 2,625 people with a margin of error of just 1% or 26 people. But even with that slim of a margin only minor changes are expected to the current wards.
“There will have to be a little readjusting of the city wards, but nothing major,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said Tuesday.
But because three supervisors districts include part of the city of Atlantic, the plan cannot be finalized until the city finalizes its plan and the number of residents in each ward is known.
City Clerk Barb Barrick said Tuesday that she expects few changes to the city’s current wards, but is awaiting guidance from the Secretary of State’s office on the size of the city’s wards.
Once that number is known, adjustments can be made, if necessary, to the county plan which can then be considered for approval by the Board.
If the Board denies the plan, the committee — composed of Sunderman, Frank Spillers and Baier — will develop a new plan for the board to consider. If that plan is not approved then the supervisors would have to come up with a new plan.
Once approved, a public hearing will be held prior to updating the ordinance. The plan must be approved by the state in January.