Parks Department, Broomball to be featured on TV

ATLANTIC – Atlantic’s Parks Department and its recent broomball program will be featured on Omaha’s KMTV later this month.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said an employee of the station saw a post on the department’s Facebook page and thought it would be a good story for their “Positively Heartland” segment
“(They wanted) to come in and to put a focus on some of the fun recreational things that are being done across the heartland,” Rasmussen said. “They saw that it looked like a lot of fun.”
Rasmussen said it’s nice to be able to promote an activity park staff is doing, and it’s nice to show how an activity you are more likely to find in a bigger city is available here.
“Obviously, it’s pretty cool to have that opportunity to promote something we’re doing,” he said. “Something we’ve always said, we have big city amenities, but we have (them with) a small town feel. It’s kind of fun to be able to show that we’re doing things that you can find in a big city, and you can get right out your back door.”
The department put out a call for volunteers to participate on Monday and on Tuesday afternoon three or four individuals have signed up. Rasmussen also said several organizations had contacted him about sending members over on Wednesday to play, but he didn’t have specific numbers of those.
The segment was being shot this morning and Rasmussen said it was scheduled to air on Jan. 25.
The Department offered the program earlier this month at the Sunnyside Ice Rink, and Rasmussen told the park board Monday night that it went very well.
“It was a blast,” he said, adding that 13 people attended. “ It was a lot of fun, and hopefully we can continue to do (this again in the future).”