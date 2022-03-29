Former Atlantic resident USAF Col. Raymond “Gene” Schwartz was on his final mission as a casson carrying his remains for internment at the Arlington National Cemetery. Gene and his wife, Ellen, lived in Pinetown, NC when he contacted Covid and passed away on September 6, 2020. Due to Covid, Arlington funerals were being delayed and finally now being rescheduled.
The military procedure at Arlington National features a casson carrying Gene’s remains, leading a procession including his wife Ellen, his two brothers Paul (AHS 1955) from Lodi, Ca.; Gerald (AHS 1957), from Greensboro, Ga.; and his sister Marlene Martin (AHS 1961) from Omaha, Ne. plus Gene’s son Bradley and wife Amy from Decorah, Ia.; and his daughter Lori Cahon of Kingston, NC. There were a significant number of nieces, nephews, grand children as well as two of Gene’s AHS classmates.
Col. Schwartz’s 27 year career ended with retirement in 1985 and featured piloting B-52’s then flying his true love - as a fighter pilot -flying F-105’s with 106 combat missions over Viet Nam.
Following this internment, the family adjourned to the Melrose Georgetown Hotel where a “hosted” event included numerous hors d’ oeuvres featuring beef and ham carving stations.