DES MOINES – The soybean harvest in Iowa is all but complete and predicted dry weather for the next several days bodes well for wrapping up what’s left of the corn harvest.
“A dry weather pattern and seasonal temperatures allowed farmers to wrap up nearly all of soybean harvest last week,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “With a lack of rainfall in the forecast, farmers should make good progress on finishing corn as we head into Thanksgiving.”
Ninety-five percent of Iowa’s corn for grain has been harvested, 3 days ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 16 percent. Harvest progress for farmers in south central Iowa continues to lag behind the rest of the State as over 10 percent of their corn for grain remains to be harvested.
Dry weather with only spotty light showers allowed Iowa’s farmers 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 21, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting, baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and anhydrous, and fall tillage. Cover crops are up and green in many areas.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 2 percent very short, 14 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 6 percent very short, 27 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Livestock are doing well with cattle out on corn stalks.
The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.