CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Thursday an agreement with the IDOT related to vacating part of 570th Street near I-80 in Brighton Township to take out a bridge and put in a box culvert.
The board approved vacating the street in December, but not before having months of discussion about it, since there were concerns from landowners on how the change would affect area landowners financially, and access either due to snow or changes in weight limits. Board member Steve Green spoke with local real estate representatives in November, who said if there wasn’t a safety issue, then the change wouldn’t affect land values, and the resolution to vacate the road included language saying the county agreed to make the only other access road and bridge a priority for residents in the area, especially if they are operating farm equipment.
In 2020, state officials created an incentive program in which counties can receive funding if a bridge is replaced with a box culvert and they created the program to encourage the removal of bridges that aren’t used very much.
A study on I-80 from Nebraska to Illinois on the state of bridges and use of roads. The study showed an average 15 vehicles a day used 570th Street, and determined the bridge at that location needed to be fixed or replaced.
IDOT Representative Scott Suhr said previously replacing and fixing a bridge is costly, and officials wanted to give Cass County the option to participate in the program. Cass County could receive up to $1.5 million, which could only be used on bridge work.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said DOT officials wanted the agreement to include what bridge work the funding would be used for, and he provided a list of the county’s upcoming bridge projects.