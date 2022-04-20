CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to put off a decision on providing funding for a planned child care facility in Griswold for a week in order to consider other day care requests all at once.
The project is expected to cost around $2.3 million and will serve around 100 children when completed. The money would be used to help with the construction of the daycare which officials said Tuesday they hoped could begin later this fall.
The group is seeking $150,000, which would come from the American Rescue Act funds. The supervisors have indicated they support the project, but decided to wait a week until they could hear requests from other entities around the county also working on projects in Massena, Anita and the Nishna Valley YMCA.
Speaking for the Griswold project, Matt Leighton, told the board that about half of the money had been raised including a $486,725 grant from Future Ready Iowa earlier this year. The group is currently working on applying for more grants. The city of Griswold has also committed to contributing $150,000.