For as long as I’ve been watching high school basketball, the post-game handshake has been a part of the game.
I hope things stay that way, despite a couple of very unfortunate incidents that took place this past week.
Both matches were fairly close to home: Carlisle against Nevada, and East Union vs. Diagonal. Both times, players were knocked to the ground, the former incident involving what essentially was a pair of sucker punches.
In the Carlisle incident, the player for the hometown Wildcats has been charged with willful injury, a felony. Watching the video online – apparently, the tweet in which the video was included had 5 million views – I’d say that the charges are justified.
This, in a season where things are supposed to be returning to normal.
What is leading to this incivility? Haven’t we had enough of that in society? Everyone I’ve spoken with has said the Carlisle-Nevada incident was disgusting.
In any case, the Des Moines Register posed the question to Chris Cuellar, the communications director for the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Will the handshakes go away as a pre-emtive move to stop what has, by all indications, been a rare happening.
Cuellar responded to the Register: “In any given contest, our role is to provide the rules and oversight. What we can do is clearly communicate expectations, try to provide safe outlets for whatever that sportsmanship might look like.
“I don’t know that there’s a perfect way to do it, but that’s certainly (been part of) discussions that we’re having as an office and that we’re going to continue to have with our schools. If this is something that they all come to us and say, ‘Scrap it,’ well then we’ll see a change because that’s how we work.”
Myself, I’ve not seen the social media conversations about eliminating post-game handshakes. Again, I see these as rare happenings, and that it just seems common because sometimes these incidents make the 6 o’clock news and gain a large number of social media clicks.
I agree with Tom Kinseth, commissioner of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, about putting the onus on the coaches, as he explained in the Register. I’ll add this: It’s up to them to stress sportsmanship expectations and that players will be expected to win and lose with grace and dignity.
And, I might add, that sometimes trash talking, getting beat and frustration are part of the game, and that not all violations of the rules get called. This can’t be helped.
The best thing to do is forget about it and focus on playing the game and winning, showing good character and playing within the rules.
Another thought on the situation. In the Carlisle-Nevada game, both schools issued statements after the game, stating that the incident was unacceptable and that they would be cooperating with any further actions that were needed. A few people on social media remarked that this was basically a “CYA” response.
I’d ask those folks: Well, what do you expect them to say – that they (somehow) condoned what happened and that it was “the other team’s fault” and so on? I’d really like to know.
* * *
And for those wondering, there are plenty of other “bad behavior” videos on YouTube floating around, some incidents 30 years or more old.
One that isn’t, but still I remember vividly: I was videotaping a North Scott game about 20 years ago wherein after the game, some players from the opposing team went over to the student section and jeered and cursed at them, and one player even gave the double-finger salute, one then poularized by WWE wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. So this isn’t new, disgusting as it was then and disgusiting as the recent events at Carlisle and Afton are now.
* * *
There’s no other way to put it.
Saturday night, Iowa simply got outplayed and outclassed by a good Michigan team.
I don’t know that the Wolverines needed to run up the score, if only a little, at the end. Either way, the post-season positioning for the upcoming College Football Playoffs was likely set in stone already, and that coach Jim Hargbaugh’s squad was going to be playing Georgia in the Orange Bowl and nothing that happened with Alabama was going to change that.
Simply put: Michigan needed to may hay when they played then eighth-ranked Michigan State 37-33. They had a chance to win the game and the Wolverines simply didn’t get the job done.
After that loss, they had to sit back and hope that Alabama would stumble a second time, this time in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. That didn’t happen, and the Crimson Tide beat the previously No. 1-ranked Bulldogs 41-24. It was clear the voters were going to consider a win over a higher-ranked – and possibly more impressive – team more than No. 2’s win over a team that needed help (no offense to Iowa, but still ...) to get into the Big Ten Championship.
As for the Hawkeyes, just getting to the Big Ten Championship game was an honor. I’m sure to a man, it was clear they’d have their work cut out for them against the Wolverines. The Hawkeye defense played about as well as they could and it was all they could do, I’m sure, to keep the game within reach at halftime, when it was just 14-3.
Then the Wovlerines did what all good football teams should do in the second half: Put their opponents away. Every aspect of the game in the second half was all maize and gold. Josh Gattis, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Roman Wilson ... all of them had key plays on offense to help extend the lead.
Credit Iowa to gaining 279 yards total offense. But they simply couldn’t run the ball, and when the passing game is suspect, it makes it difficult to move the ball or score, let alone win.
Now, Iowa has to flush the game and get ready for a New Year’s Day bowl, one that’s deserved in my opinion. They’ll play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, and it should be a good opportunity to redeem themselves after the dismal second half against the Wolverines.
The good thing is they will have a month to prepare and shore up the offense and get whomever gets the starting call – either Spencer Petras or Alex Padilia – time to fix their skills.
A final thought: There’s so many that say that, for as dismal as the offense has been at times for the Hawkeyes, there are so many teams that would relish being in Iowa’s shoes. How many years in a row can you say you’ve been playing in a good bowl game, and how many programs have played on New Year’s Day in recent years? Not many, and that’s the legacy I hope Kirk Ferentz leaves behind.
It could be a lot worse. This could be the 1970s and the era of such coaches as Ray Nagel, Frank Lauterber or Bob Commings. I’m sure there’s a Hawkeye fan out there that would trade Ferentz for either one of them, right?