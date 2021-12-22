ATLANTIC — Grace Garrett was sworn in as the mayor of Atlantic Monday night and will officially take the seat after the first of the year.
Garrett took the oath along with new Ward 5 Council members Dana Halder replacing Richard Cassady and Ward 2 Councilman Harlan Sisco who won seat vacated by Kathy Somers after her failed bid to run for mayor.
Following the meeting there was a short tribute to outgoing Mayor Dave Jones, who served for 12 in the seat and another 12 as a councilmember.
Garrett won the seat after defeating Tim Teig in a runoff by just four votes.