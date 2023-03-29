Bonnie and Clyde Run set for April 15

ADAIR COUNTY – The Bonnie and Clyde 5 mile run/walk will be held on April 15, and the Adair County Board of Supervisors approved on Wednesday having people at different corners and intersections of the route between Stuart and Dexter to remind motorists to slow down during the run/walk.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

