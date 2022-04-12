Griswold Firefighters responding to a field fire near 60282 Seattle Road at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to scanner traffic.
Tags
jeffl
The Atlantic Animal Shelter and the Atlantic Parks Department offered an Easter Egg Hunt for dogs and their owners on Saturday at Buck Creek Dog Park. They hunted for plastic eggs, which had dog treats inside them, and then took all the treats out. Pictured is Gary Crosley of Atlantic taking…
