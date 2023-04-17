ATLANTIC – A committee raising funds for a splash pad in Atlantic is officially kicking off its efforts to collect donations today, with a goal of raising $600,000.
Officials have been discussing putting a splash pad in Atlantic for over a year following a meeting on recreation in Cass County. A survey showed that a splash pad was one of the most popular items people wanted to see in Cass County, along with improvements to Sunnyside Pool.
The fund-raising committee of volunteers include John Krogman, Jeremy Butler, Ali Pieken, Mallory Robinson, Bailey Smith, Jen McEntaffer, Jeff Christensen and Wyatt Adderton, and the committee is also working with another non-profit group- Shift ATL- to aid with administrative duties and lend their 501c3 designation to the efforts.
Committee members reported last week that they have already collected $66,000 for the project, and the committee is currently in the process of presenting to local groups, such as the Rotary Club, to make them aware of the project and scale, and also meeting with local businesses including First Whitney Bank and Ziegler in hopes to gain early momentum. Any other business, club, or individual interested in a private presentation is encouraged to contact a committee member personally or email the group at atlanticiowasplashpad@gmail.com.
There are several ways to donate to the project, including online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address.
All donations are tax deductible and a tax exempt donation letter will be provided for gifts of $250 or greater. Those who may be interested in supporting the project at a sponsorship level, and donate over $10,000 have the opportunity to purchase a specific water feature on the pad and have a family or business name on the feature.
“Generosity of business owners and community members are the reason projects like this get done in smaller towns like Atlantic. Our committee aims to be creative with fundraising efforts and we felt this could be a special opportunity for larger donors to be remembered in this way,“ said Pieken.
The committee is also planning fund-raising events in the future.
“The fund-raising committee will be looking for support outside of monetary donations as well,” Robinson said. “We plan to organize a family-friendly fundraising event for early summer and would love the help of volunteers when the time comes to share about that. You can also join us in being a splash pad advocate by having postcards and flyers at your place of business and by sharing our updates and progress with your friends and family. It will take a community-team effort and we believe Atlantic is up for the challenge!”
The committee encourages anyone wanting to view more rendering photos, read updates, learn about upcoming events, view donation tracker, volunteer or simply ask questions to please contact the committee or the email listed above.
Details will also be posted on the Facebook page @atlanticiowasplashpad.
“We have had a great response from the public thus far,” Pieken said. “ Many people within the community, including myself, are eager to see progress and this fund-raising launch serves as a huge step forward.”