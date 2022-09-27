Produce in the Park Sept. 29: Putt-Putt, Zipp’s Pizza, Pim’s Thai, and Lots of Produce

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Lions Club is back at Produce in the Park this week with free putt-putt golf. People of all ages are invited to enjoy mini golf, but you don’t have to play to enjoy it. It is a treat to see all the clever ways kids use the golf clubs to hit the ball and their persistence and concentration while the work to get a hole in... 20?
In addition to free mini golf, this week at the market in the park visitors will find live music, a guest chef, visiting organizations providing helpful information and activities, and lots of delicious, fresh, local produce. Free taste tests of snack peppers will be offered to all. Snack peppers are sweet, crunchy peppers that come in a variety of colors and take almost no preparation—a win for anyone. While many shoppers are most familiar with green peppers, many folks find yellow, orange, or red peppers to be their favorites. As long as they aren’t specific hot pepper varieties, yellow, orange, and red peppers tend to be sweeter. Thursday is a great chance to taste tests peppers at the park. Cooler weather is on its way, and produce shoppers are reminded to get peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green beans while they’re still in season.
This week’s food trucks are Pim’s Thai and Zipp’s Pizzeria. Zipp’s will be taking orders for both whole pizzas and individual slices all evening (earlier in the season Zipp’s only offered whole pizza orders at the end of the market). Zipp’s will be offering their full menu of whole pizzas and will also be bringing frozen pizzas to the park this Thursday.
All visitors to the park age 18+ are encouraged to enter this week’s free drawing. In addition to a dozen farm-fresh eggs sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council, one lucky winner will receive six cupcakes from Frosting Inc. Both prizes will be redeemed at next week’s Oct. 6 Produce in the Park.
Produce in the Park Sept. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Atlantic City Park (10 W. 7th St. Atlantic, IA 50022); Food Trucks: Pim's Thai, Zipp's Pizzeria (order slices or whole pizzas all night!); SO MUCH Fresh local produce: Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Watermelon, Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Aronia Berries, Onions, Beets, Shallots, Eggplant, Garlic, Potatoes, Kale, Grapes, possibly Spinach and Elderberries, and more!; Farm Favorites: Beef, Pork, Chicken, Lamb, farm-fresh eggs, honey, granola; Desserts: Danish pastries, kringle, Fruit Crisps, Sweet Breads (banana and banana nut bread, chocolate chip bread), and more; Crafts: fall-scented candles, bath and body products, and more; Live Music: Sarah Selders; Free drawing for six free cupcakes from Frosting Inc. and a dozen eggs! Anyone age 18+ can enter for free. Winner will be drawn after the market ends and pick up at the market the following week. Putt-putt in the Park with Atlantic Lion's Club; Free Produce Taste Tests: Snack Peppers!; Yard Games and More with Atlantic Parks & Rec
Mental Wellness Info & Fun with Cass Health Senior Life Solutions; Guest Chef: LaVon Eblen of Cass County Master Gardeners; Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit cards, Venmo, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior and WIC checks. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park September 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, Cass Health, Cass County Tourism, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. For information on vending at the park, contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249- 5870.