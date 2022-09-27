Produce in the Park Sept. 29: Putt-Putt, Zipp’s Pizza, Pim’s Thai, and Lots of Produce

The Atlantic Lions CLub will have free putt putt golf at Produce in the Park this Thursday.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Lions Club is back at Produce in the Park this week with free putt-putt golf. People of all ages are invited to enjoy mini golf, but you don’t have to play to enjoy it. It is a treat to see all the clever ways kids use the golf clubs to hit the ball and their persistence and concentration while the work to get a hole in... 20?

