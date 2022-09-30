Atlantic Food Pantry prepares for move

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Atlantic Food Pantry volunteers Ken Burkhart (left) and Brad Osborne (right) are pictured with FoodBank of the Heartland driver Matt who delivered food to the Atlantic Food Pantry Friday morning. The food pantry will be moving to a new location later this month.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Food Pantry will soon be moving to a new location which officials say will improve the facility’s storage capabilities and offer a better drive through distribution.

