CASS COUNTY – Cass County has been chosen to participate in the Iowa United First Aid pilot program, which is aimed at decreasing emergency response times in rural Iowa, and uses volunteers to help respond to emergencies. As part of the program, counties receive grant funds of just over $28,000, along with equipment for the volunteers to use, such as defibrillators.
featured
Cass County chosen for first aid pilot program
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic picks up first home win of season
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Softball season time
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BOYS' GOLF TOURNAMENT: CAM's Jahde finishes fourth at state meet
- Rose Theater Celebrates 5th Anniversary
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- Carrie-D Away Ribbon Cutting Held in Audubon
- Three Sentenced in Fentanyl Distribution Case That Resulted in Two Deaths
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.