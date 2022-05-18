ATLANTIC – The first day of school two juniors and six seniors studying physics got an interesting task to complete- create a trebuchet.
A medieval military engine for hurling heavy missiles, such as rocks, most of the students didn’t have any idea what it was other than a special kind of catapult.
“It was the very first day of school- (the instructor) introduced it to us,” said senior Ava Bruckner. “He started off asking us if we knew what it was, and everyone just looked around cause we had no idea. And he ended up telling us about it, and how it was going to be a group project, and where we all got together to build one.”
At first the idea was daunting because they weren’t sure how to even start the project.
“At first, it was all of us sitting there in silence and not really knowing how to first start it, but once we got going it worked really well,” Bruckner said.
Where they started was with the math behind it, learning about angles and projectile motion, and using that to create a small 3-D printed version of it.
“We got a 1X1 trebuchet model 3-D printed up with the help of Brian Church,” senior Zane Berg said. “We (used it to throw) ball bearings across the room. That was pretty fun. We tweaked that a little bit until we thought that was good, and we scaled it up from there.”
They said it took about two months to build a life size version, and they were able to launch a baseball size ball of clay, filled with flour, last week. Senior Brian York said it was safer to throw a clay ball, and if it happened to break open, only flour would spill out. It traveled 237 feet.
There was only one word to describe the feeling when the ball took off in the air — “Awesome.”
The biggest hurdle in the whole process was learning how to work together, but was also one of the best lessons.
“I think the main learning point was learning to work together, and form a cohesive unit,” Berg said. “That was the most valuable lesson.”