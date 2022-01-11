CASS COUNTY — County officials say they are concerned with how to comply with salary recommendations from the County Compensation Board that includes a whopping 26% increase in the Sheriff’s salary as the result of the changes to state law passed last year.
The increase is the result of a part of the state’s “Back the Blue” law passed last year that requires the salaries of County Sheriff’s to be “comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the department of public safety, and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county.”
Cass County has a population of just over 13,000 people which makes it comparable to Norwalk (pop. 12,799) and Boone with a population of 12,460.
In 2020 Norwalk’s police chief was paid $109,762 while Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren earned just over $80,000 requiring a 26% salary increase to comply with the law. But county officials worry that that kind of increase — along with a recommended 6% increase for elected county officials — will be difficult to comply with when considering state limits and rollbacks to county property tax rates.
“I think it’s going to be difficult if not nearly impossible to stay under those limits,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said Wednesday.
“It ticks me off the the legislature caps our various funds, but then they pass something like that amounts to an unfunded mandate so you can give extravagant raises,” Supervisor Steve Green who formally served as the Atlantic Chief of Police said.
The bill was signed by Governor Reynolds in June making rioting a felony offense and increasing penalties on a range of other “destructive behaviors.” It also established qualified immunity, and increased due process protections for law enforcement and addressed compensation for some law enforcement officers.
The issue led to lengthy discussion Tuesday with McLaren and the board with McLaren pointing out that hiring law enforcement officers is becoming increasingly difficult due to the salary discrepancies between rural and more urban agencies that often offer a considerably higher starting salary.
“Public safety is one of the leading concerns of the taxpayer and they’re right,” McLaren said. “If you good officers or don’t want your good officers leaving or you want to recruit good officers — pay matters. If we’re going to be well behind the scale — which looking at what Back the Blue did and what other people are paying their deputies and sheriff’s — we’re behind.”
The board has not officially accepted the recommendation from the Compensation Board and will officially consider the recommendation during budget discussions. According to the minutes of the Compensation Board meeting from Dec. 8, it recommended a 6% raise for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, and Supervisor; the 26% raise for the Sheriff and a $1,000 increase per month for the Board of Supervisors.
The Supervisors can choose to approve the salary increases to elected officials, decrease the raise by equal percentages for all elected officials or opt to give out no raise for elected officials. The Compensation Board’s recommendation does not affect salary increases for non-elected county employees. Those salaries are set at the discretion of the supervisors.