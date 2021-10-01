CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors are considering options for the building that houses the Willow Heights facility, which serves people who have a mental or intellectual disability, substance abuse or other disabling condition, and will be closing Nov. 1.
Board Members said earlier this month they are willing to sell the building, and weren’t interested in being “landlords.”
“I don’t think we ought to be in the landlord business,” Board Member Steve Green said last week. “I think we always have to have an eye toward economic development and county wide growth.”
The board discussed why the facility is closing and possible options, such as selling the building and the farmland around it, during its meeting on Thursday with Region Mental Health & Disability Services Region CEO Suzanne Watson. She said earlier this month there are 35 residents at the facility -24 from southwest Iowa. On Tuesday, she said only seven residents from southwest Iowa still need to be placed elsewhere, and was confident that goal could be accomplished before Nov. 1.
“(We place people.) That’s what we do,” Watson said.
Watson said federal and state officials want people who were served in the facility to live in a community setting in a house, and not a facility like Willow Heights.
“(Federal and state officials say) we should move away from these facilities. People should live in the community,” Watson said.
Some board members were frustrated that the facility was closing because it was fulfilling a need.
“This has worked so well for this community,” Board Member John Hartkopf said. “It takes the people who can’t really be in the community. It’s been a good service, and it’s done well. It’s frustrating for us to see something like this (happen).”
Members were also concerned that having to place residents in houses in the community would make the tight housing market even tighter since the average person would be competing with companies needing housing to serve residents. Another concern is if residents would thrive in a house setting as opposed to a facility setting.
No decisions were made Tuesday, and more discussion is likely in the future.