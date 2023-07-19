ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council approved Wednesday night holding a public hearing on Aug. 2 for comments about disbanding the Atlantic Park Board.
The Personnel and Finance Committee suggested the idea after discussing the amount of people who oversee the parks director which totaled 15, and included the Public Works Director, the City Administrator, the Park Board, the City Council and the Mayor.
“It was questioned if a government bureaucratic approach (was the best way) in engaging dedicated volunteers (and) indeed, if it was the most effective use of their time and staff time in improving our park system and recreation programs,” City Administrator John Lund wrote in the agenda.
Council member Linda Hartkopf said many of her constituents were against disbanding the park board, and she would oppose the idea.
“I think the park board has done a good job,” she said. “I’m standing with my constituents and choosing to oppose disbanding the park board.”
At least a couple of council members- Pat McCurdy and Elaine Otte- said there should be some type of advisory board to advise the council on park matters.
Council member H. Lee Sisco said he’d received a number of phone calls against disbanding the park board and not having a park director. He said one concern was if Kirk Knudsen, who helps oversee the street department, wastewater, code enforcement and animal shelter, would be overloaded with work since he and Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen are currently managing the department since former park director Wyatt Adderton resigned. Sisco said he spoke with Knudsen who said the additional work would not be too much.
Frank Saddlemire, who has been involved with parks and recreation since 2007, said many of the big ideas for the parks have come from park directors in Atlantic.
“A lot of the ideas that have been presented and grown over the 16 years since I’ve been out there have been done by the park and rec director,” he said.
Some of his examples included the skate park and the tennis courts at Sunnyside Park, and the Buck Creek Dog Park and improvements at Schildberg Recreation Area. He said it was important to have a director because that person could focus on ways to improve the parks and help look for grant funds to pay for those projects. He also said since park board members are elected by the public, the public should decide whether or not the board is disbanded.
City Clerk Barb Barrick said after speaking with officials from the Cass County Auditor’s office, city officials still need to move forward with an election for the park board seats-three of which are up for election-until a decision is made by the council. Anyone interested can stop at city hall to pick up paperwork to run for a seat.