ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council officially approved new nuisance ordinance rules lowering the maximum height of grass can be allowed to grow before needing to be mowed, as well as several zoning changes and an engineering contract for work on the Prairie Hill housing development.
Nuisance Ordinance
Currently, city code requires that residents must keep grass no higher than 12 inches or be in violation of the city’s nuisance code. Violation of that ordinance could lead to the city coming in and mowing the property with a charge of $75 per hour for mowing, plus a surcharge of $100.
Under the new ordinance, the height will be lowered to nine inches — a height officials say is in line with other communities.
“This standard is the highest of cities that we have surveyed. There was considerable discussion on appropriate grass length in the Committee. For the time being, the Committee is endorsing a reduction from the current 12-inch standard to a new, 9-inch standard,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said in the agenda packet.
The city is also considering changes to the fees keeping the $100 surcharge, but changed the equipment fees to be based on the type of equipment used. That charge is not being considered by the Council.
Zoning Changes
The Council also approved the third and final reading changing the designation of the Redwood Subdivision from R-4 (Multifamily Residential District) to R-2 (Low-Density Single Family Residential District).
Officials say rezoning this area is the first step towards new home construction in Atlantic.
The area already blends R-2 and R-4 zones.
The second zoning change involves property at 705 W. 8th street, changing the zoning from R-3 (High Density Single Family) to C-1 {Highway Commercial).
The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the change in April and held a public hearing on the issue. The Commission also determined the rezoning proposal conforms to the text of the comprehensive plan and passed all three tests applied by the Iowa Supreme Court in Little v. Winborn (1994) to qualify as a legally valid spot zoning.
The petition for rezoning is supported by the neighborhood.
Prairie Hill
housing development
Finally, the Council agreed to amend the engineering contract with Snyder and Associates for work on the Prairie Hill housing development to include the boundary and topographic survey, preliminary plat, final plat, design services including project administration, bid services, construction services including administration, construction staking, construction observation, record drawings, and additional services as may be requested by the Council. The total cost of this agreement is estimated to be $262,750.