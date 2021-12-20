NT Columnist starts cooking classes tonight

Chef Jamie Koehler, best known as the “Dinner in a Pinch” columnist for the Atlantic News Telegraph, will start a series of community cooking classes tonight with the theme: Healthy Heart. Healthy Home. Healthy Family.
The first class will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Atlantic, located at 2409 East Seventh Street in Atlantic. It will start at 5:30 p.m., and is expected to finish a little after 7 p.m.
Koehler was working with several local pastors, and came up with the idea to offer the classes as a way to support local churches and the Atlantic Ministerial Association. A Goodwill offering of $20 is suggested, with proceeds going to churches and the association. Those who want to attend can RSVP either by emailing atlanticsda@gmail.com or on the Facebook Event Page: Dinner in a Pinch with Chef Jamie Koehler. People should list the names of everyone attending and an email contract when they register. The class is limited to 40 people, and samples will be available to taste. Questions about the class or cooking in general are encouraged. Three other classes will be held at other local churches, and times, dates and locations of those will be announced in the future.
The first class will feature vibrant and delicious Vegan foods, in honor of his late Mother, Marion Kinraid-Thompson who taught Vegetarian and Japanese Macrobiotic Cooking classes for many years. The menu will include Cannellini Bean and Roasted Butternut Squash Bruschetta, Southwest Cheesy Corn Chowder and Vegan Cookies with Hot Cocoa.
Premiere sponsor for the class is Wal-mart of Atlantic, offering food and equipment, and the Atlantic News Telegraph is also a sponsor.