dry soil - drought

(Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Much of western Iowa is suffering from some degree of drought.

 (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Iowa crop conditions and pastures deteriorated last week amid hot and dry conditions, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday.

