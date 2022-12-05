Produce in the Park’s Christmas Market will be held at a new location this year. The 2022 winter farmers market will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on Thursday, December 22 from 3 to 7 p.m., and the YMCA will offer free activities for kids during the market.
Produce in the Park’s Christmas Market set for Dec. 22
