Produce in the Park’s Christmas Market set for Dec. 22

Spirits of the Faire will be selling gourmet hot cocoa at Christmas Market Dec. 22, 3-7 p.m. at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.

 (photo contributed)

Produce in the Park’s Christmas Market will be held at a new location this year. The 2022 winter farmers market will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on Thursday, December 22 from 3 to 7 p.m., and the YMCA will offer free activities for kids during the market.

Tags

Trending Food Videos