(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Pictured is Reese DeArment during a rehearsal of the AHS play “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Thursday. The first performance was held on Friday night, but there will also be performances tonight and on Sunday.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

While the first performance of the AHS musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was held on Friday, there’s still an opportunity to watch it tonight at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the AHS Auditorium. Admission cost will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.

The musical follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

