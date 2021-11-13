While the first performance of the AHS musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was held on Friday, there’s still an opportunity to watch it tonight at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the AHS Auditorium. Admission cost will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The musical follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.