Atlantic Fifth Grade students performed “Making the Band!” Thursday night at the AMS Auditorium. The story followed a group of people starting a garage band, and included short scenes of dialogue, playing percussion instruments and singing songs including “We Got the Beat,” “Twist and Shout,” Stand By Me,” “Your Song,” “Livin On A Prayer” and “Making the Band.” The fifth grade students were accompanied by members of the Sixth Grade Ukulele Ensemble on “Stand By Me.” Arrangements were by Roger Emerson, program narration was by John Jacobsen and direction was by Cheryl Thompson

