WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (July 19, 2022) —Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, to help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

Trending Food Videos