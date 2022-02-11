ATLANTIC—The Cass Health Foundation is hosting their annual gala on Saturday, March 26 at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, and several table sponsorships are still available for the western-themed event.
The gala is a fundraiser for the Cass Health Foundation’s 2022 campaign to purchase a mobile telemedicine stroke system. The evening includes dinner, dessert auction, and entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to wear western wear like boots, hats, jeans, etc.
For more information, call Dawn Marnin at 712-243-7409 or visit casshealth.org/donors/2022-gala to view the details or pay online.