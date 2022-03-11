GUTHRIE COUNTY – The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors approved new maps for the supervisor’s district last week, but were unhappy with changes made by the State Legislative Services Agency (LSA) because members state officials made the decision and didn’t give county officials a chance to solve the problem.
Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink said a temporary redistricting committee was working on the boundaries for supervisor district maps, and sent them to the state, thinking changes might need to be made, but they would get guidance from state officials.
“The population in each precinct didn’t allow for lawful supervisor districts to be drawn,” Fink said. “And we had reached out to the state prior to finalizing everything because we thought we might have a problem here, but we weren’t sure, and we couldn’t get any answers. So instead of the state kicking it back to the county, and allowing the county to fix the problem, the state just fixed everything themselves.”
Fink said the county got a rejection letter from the state on Jan. 20, but didn’t receive a map until March 3.
The state-drawn maps put three of the five supervisors, Jack Lloyd, J.D. Kuster and Clifford Carney, into one district. Kuster and Carney will have terms that end this year, and Lloyd and anyone else interested could run for the seat in the upcoming election.
Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird told the board new maps could be drawn, but it would have to fit the precinct maps drawn by the LSA, and would be difficult.
“The likelihood that you will have a different supervisor’s map, it’s very hard for me to see, given the rules for redistricting, the compactness, the population deviation. I don’t really see how that would be possible to have a different map as a mathematical matter because you only have six precincts. Two are small, four are bigger, and so I just don’t see how you get a different map in the end,” Bird told the board.
The board felt their “hands were tied,” and wished state officials would have responded sooner so county officials would have a chance to work on the maps.