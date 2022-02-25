After Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill last week increasing the state’s public education budget by 2.5 % per pupil, which would add $159 million more to to the budget, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Thursday the Atlantic School District would receive more money but refused to give an exact amount, saying that would be revealed at the next school board meeting.
Last October, he reported the certified enrollment had increased by approximately 40 students, just before the district had to do an official count.
“We had more students, so the money is higher than it’s been in the past,” he said.
Barber was not surprised by the 2.5 % increase, saying he thought lawmakers wanted to be conservative.
“I guess it’s not too surprising (since Reynolds said that in her condition of the state speech),” he said. “I know there were conversations about more (then the 2.5 %). But lawmakers talked about being sustainable, so that’s why they’re on the conservative side.”
Last year’s increase was 2.4%.