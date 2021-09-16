Students from 15 different southwest Iowa schools came to Atlantic High School on Wednesday to participate in the “All Men Sing” Event. Students rehearse songs and then they are recorded singing those songs by Iowa Western Community College students. Middle school and high school students from AHSTW, Atlantic, Audubon, Coon Rapids, Creston, Harlan, Lewis Central, Riverside, Stanton, Griswold, Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center, Underwood and Wilson participated in the event.

Tags

Trending Food Videos