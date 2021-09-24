ADEL – A tough week for the Atlantic Trojans got a whole lot tougher Friday night.
The team took the field Friday night in Adel, facing a good ADM team to open district play. But it was a team that came into the game with a heavy heart following the unexpected death of a parent of a player earlier in the week. If that wasn’t hard enough, midway through the third quarter the game ended “by mutual consent” with the Trojans trailing 40-16.
But it wasn’t because of the score, or how either team was playing; it was because some things are more important than a football game.
With 3:28 seconds remaining in the third quarter, senior Garrett McLaren sustained a severe injury on a routine running play. McLaren was hit hard and dropped to the field where he lay motionless for several minutes.
It was a frightening moment, made all the more so by the fact that he is the brother of Steele McLaren who suffered a severe brain injury almost a year ago and is just now recovering. In fact, Steele McLaren was honored before the game by the ADM team and invited onto the field at half time to participate in a field goal kicking event.
Now his brother lay on the field while the crowd sat in stunned silence.
Several minutes passed until he was gently put onto a gurney and into an ambulance. A few moments later it was announced that the game would end “by mutual consent.”
It was the right call. The sense of disbelief and sadness on the field was such that I don’t think the Trojans could have played even if they wanted to. The game ended, as it should have.
“We’ve very fortunate, very lucky Andy Niemann (the district’s athletic trainer) was there, Andy did a great job responding, and he is doing a phenomenal job taking care of Garrett. We just need to keep him in our thoughts and prayers,” said an obviously emotional head coach Joe Brummer.
There has been no official word on McLaren’s condition, but social media postings by his father indicated that McLaren initially had no feeling in his arms or legs. His condition appears to have improved with his father posting on Facebook:
“Update is good. (Garrett) is feeling and moving. Doing X-rays and CT-scans now but looking much better. He has some pain, but the BIG questions are answered I think.”
Late Friday night, Garrett’s mother, Jess Ellis, added this update, which was further good news:
“I have seen enough hospitals, ambulance, stretchers, doctors….to last me the rest of my life, all of your lives, your families lives, and anyone else you know….on a great note, Garrett is okay, has a concussion and has to take a week off. Watching someone cut my kids clothes off for the 2nd time in a year….not cool, I’m done, over it!!
Thank you for all the prayers and to every individual who helped us tonight. There are no words to thank all of you.”
The Trojans played a football game Friday night in Adel and lost — but tonight nobody with a heart cares.
Because some things are more important than football.