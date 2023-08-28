CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors plan to make a list of all the capital projects needed for the county, and schedule dates to meet to discuss the projects during its Aug. 29 regular meeting.
The board will make a list of projects related to secondary roads, including upgrading county sheds, projects for the conservation department and projects involving the courthouse boiler system, cooling system and windows. Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said last week the county sheds that need the most work are in Massena and Griswold.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., and be held in the boardroom at the Cass County Courthouse. It can also be viewed online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2899195216?pwd=R0hSa2FOOTh0NUdra1ZSdVhVW HpMUT09 .
The Meeting ID is 289 919 5216 and the passcode is 012064 .